Fire Weather Watch for Malibu Wed thru Thurs due to strong winds & low humidity. Be prepared for possible fires, evacuations & power outages.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, including Malibu, due to gusty Santa Ana winds and very low humidity from 12PM, Wed, Nov. 8 through 6PM, Thurs, Nov. 9. There is a 50% chance of winds reaching Red Flag duration Wed. afternoon through Thurs. afternoon. North/northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph, and humidity ranging from 8 – 20%. If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.

Be prepared for potential power outages, fire, evacuations, hazardous road conditions due to branches in the road and malfunctioning traffic signals. Under CA law, come to a complete stop at any malfunctioning traffic signal. Move flammable furniture and materials away from your house, secure furniture. Check on elderly or disabled neighbors. Seniors, people who rely on wheelchairs, medical devices, or are otherwise not mobile, and owners of horses and large animals should consider leaving the area early. Ensure that you know how to open your garage door or electric gate when the power is out.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...