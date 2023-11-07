Thousand Oaks man dies from injuries suffered at Palestinian/Israel rally in Westlake Village

Police are now calling the death of Paul Kessler of Thousand Oaks a homocide.

The 69-year-old was a counter protester Sunday at a pro Palestinian rally in Westlake Village on Sunday. Kessler was hit on the head with a megaphone by an unidentified person.

On November 5, 2023, at approximately 3:20 p.m. multiple citizens called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Communication Center to report a battery had occurred at the intersection of Westlake Boulevard and Thousand Oaks Boulevard in the City of Thousand Oaks. The intersection was the location of a Pro-Israeli / Pro-Palestinian demonstration. Upon arrival, responding deputies located Kessler, who was suffering from a head injury.

According to the sheriffs report, witness accounts indicated that Kessler was involved in a physical altercation with counter-protestor(s). During the altercation, Kessler fell backwards and struck his head on the ground. Kessler was transported to an area hospital for advanced medical treatment. On November 6. 2023. Kessler succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy was performed on November 6th and the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be blunt force head injury and the manner of death homicide. This is an active and ongoing investigation, and the incident appears to be isolated and not part of a large effort.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public regarding this ongoing investigation. Anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the incident, or who was present at the demonstration is encouraged to contact Detective Stump at (805) 384-4745.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office will host a press conference regarding the recent death of a pro-Israeli protester that occurred in the City of Thousand Oaks on 11/5/23. The event will stream live online here: vimeo.com/event/3858855.

