Veterans Day Celebration at Malibu City Hall

Malibu City Hall will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Celebrate Veterans and current members of the military who have served our country and our community at the Malibu Veteran’s Day Public Ceremony on Sat, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malibu City Hall’s Civic Theater.

The theme of this year’s event is “Legacy of Generations In Service.” The event is sponsored by the Malibu Navy League, Pepperdine University, the City of Malibu, the Malibu Association of Realtors, International Protective Service (IPS) and Malibu Times.

The free public event will feature Veteran speakers, poetry, dancers, musical performances, a Color Guard, and a visit from the Mini Therapy Horses. Students from local schools in Malibu, ROTC and Sea Cadets will participate. Lunch and refreshments will be served after the ceremony.



All current and former members of the military are invited to arrive early at 10:30 AM to be greeted and escorted to VIP seating by the Pepperdine Ambassadors Council. The program begins at 11:00 AM, and lunch will be served 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM. Malibu City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu.

Any person, business, school or other organization may sponsor the event, or have the name of a current or former member of the military listed in the Tribute Section of the event program book. For more information, call Ani Dermenjian at 310-738-0499.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...