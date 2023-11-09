Four suicides rock the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department

Three current and one former employee take own lives in 24 hour period

Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna is pleading with his deputies throughout the county to check in on the well being of their fellow colleagues and friends.

The county’s top law enforcement official made his plea Wednesday when the department announced the suicide deaths of three current employees and one former employee all in the span of a 24-hour period beginning Monday through Tuesday. The department says it does not appear the four deaths were related in any way nor does it suspect foul play in any of the cases.

Studies have shown there is an elevated risk of suicide among law enforcement workers than other occupations. Researchers have attributed the higher numbers to the stresses of police work, heightened public scrutiny over recent high-profile law enforcement killings, and easy access to firearms.

There have been four other suicides in the department in 2023. Luna said there are counseling units to support officers and their families.

