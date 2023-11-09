Calendar for the week of Nov. 9

THURS, NOV. 9

PUBLIC SAFETY OPEN HOUSE

On Thursday, Nov. 9, the City of Malibu will host an Open House in the Public Safety Department’s office in City Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help the community get prepared for wildfires. Community members will also be able to meet the Public Safety staff, learn about the city’s wildfire preparedness and resiliency efforts, receive a free NOAA weather radio, and pick up a free print copy of the Malibu Survival Guide. Meet representatives from the LA County Fire Department, learn about volunteer opportunities from the Sheriff’s Volunteers on Patrol (VOPs) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and enjoy snacks and refreshments.

THURS, NOV. 9

CELEBRATE WORLD KINDNESS DAY AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Malibu Library on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. for World Kindness Day and to learn about the history of the holiday and how we can show kindness in our own community. We will create “positivity pebbles” with kind words for you to keep or share with loved ones. This event is held in person for ages 5-12. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request.

FRI, NOV. 10

VETERANS DAY – CITY HALL CLOSED

City Hall is closed each year in observance of the Veterans Day holiday (Nov. 11). If the holiday falls on Saturday, it will be observed on the prior Friday. If the holiday falls on Sunday, it will be observed on the following Monday.

SAT, NOV. 11

24TH ANNUAL VETERANS DAY EVENT AT MALIBU CITY HALL

The entire community is invited to join in celebrating Veterans and current members of the military who have served our country and our community at the Malibu Veteran’s Day Public Ceremony, Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Malibu City Hall’s Civic Theater.

THURS, NOV. 16

SHARK FUND HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

Join the Malibu Shark Fund on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Holiday Boutique featuring local clothing, jewelry and homegoods vendors. Shop, support, socialize, ang grab lunch at one of the food trucks. Twenty percent of ALL proceeds benefit Malibu Middle and High School. Malibu High School Front Lot 30215 Morning View Drive.

THURS, NOV. 16

THEATER THURSDAY

Lights, camera, action! Enjoy an entertaining movie on the Senior Center’s oversized projection system on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center at City Hall. Call ahead for the movie title and exact times. Popcorn and coffee will be served.

THURS, NOV. 16

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION FALL FUNDRAISER ‘CRYSTALIZING SUCCESS’

Please enjoy an evening of socializing, wine, light bites, a raffle, magical crystals, and more on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 23401 Civic Center Way Unit 3C, Malibu, CA 90265 for the annual Emily Shane Foundation fundraiser. The fundraiser benefits the SEA Program. The annual fall fundraiser, “Crystallizing Success,” is to be presented in partnership with MALIBUGIVES 501c3 and TransformativePlays.org. An online auction featuring an array of desirable items will be presented from Nov 9 – 17.

Event Highlights:

Local Malibu Wines from Malibu Solstice, Sura, and Hoyt Family Vineyards.

Water from Silica Source

Light Bites presented by Kelpful and Anita’s Desserts

A raffle

Online silent auction

And more!

For additional information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at info@emilyshane.org.

FRI, NOV. 17 – SUN, NOV. 19

MALIBU MIDDLE SCHOOL THEATRE: ‘ALMOST, MAINE’

The Malibu High School upcoming play called “Almost, Maine,” will run from Friday, Nov. 17, to Sunday, Nov. 19. Friday and Saturday start at 7 p.m. Sunday starts at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit malibuhs.booktix.com. Synopsis: “Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. And it’s not quite a town because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But, the bruises heal, and the hearts mend —almost — in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.”

SAT, NOV. 18

HHW /E-WASTE EVENT

All residents of Los Angeles County may utilize mobile, one-day collection events throughout the county. The next Semi-Annual Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Collection is on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the upper parking lot behind City Hall.

Please follow the transportation limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip when driving your HHW / E-waste to collection events for disposal. Business hazardous waste and electronic waste is not accepted. For a complete list of accepted materials, visit the county’s website.

SAT, NOV. 18

CAFFEINATED VERSE

Caffeinated Verse includes a featured reader, Kareem Tayyar, followed by an open mic format. On Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. For more information, visit malibucity.org/calendar.

SUN, NOV. 19

DICK VAN DYKE PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

The Opening Reception is Sunday, Nov. 19, at noon and includes a live musical performance by A Call 2Peace followed by a Q&A session with Dick Van Dyke at 1:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. Celebrate the artist, view the artwork, and enjoy complimentary food and refreshments. An RSVP is not required.

SAT, DEC. 2

THE FRIENDS OF THE MALIBU LIBRARY HOLIDAY BOOK BOUTIQUE

Join the Friends of the Malibu Library Holiday Book Boutique sale in the Malibu Library Community Room, on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. This year, they are bringing out all their best books for everyone on your gift list.

(Even if you gift them to yourself). All books $1 and up. Many categories of books, including specials, design & coffee table books, art books, signed editions, some first editions, and classics, and this year, they have an assortment of Holiday Book Baskets at various prices that will be perfect for any bookworm on your list. For more, go to: http://www.friendsofthemalibulibrary.com

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the Senior Center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. The class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

