SAG-AFTRA reach tentative deal with AMPTP

Longest Hollywood strike comes to a close

Actors could soon be back at work now that their union, SAG-AFTRA, and major Hollywood studios have reached a tentative agreement to end their strike. Guild actors have been walking picket lines for 118 days making this the longest strike in entertainment history. The guild’s 17-member negotiating committee unanimously voted on November 8 to recommend an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. 160,000 rank and file members are expected to go along with their leaders and ratify the agreement which could officially end the historic strike as soon as 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 9.Negotiations focused on protections for actors against artificial intelligence and a significant pay raise. Most pay minimums are said to increase by 7% –two percent above the increases received by the Writers Guild and the Directors Guild. Less than one month ago the Writers Guild of America settled its strike the AMPTP.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...