Join the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Station next Tues, Nov. 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Malibu Country Mart Playground/Courtyard in the City of Malibu for #CoffeewithaDeputy.

Stop by to meet deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. Chat with them about questions or concerns you have, or just enjoy a cup of coffee and say hi.

