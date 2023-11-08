Household Hazardous and Electronic Waste Collection event on Nov. 18

Samantha Bravo
The City of Malibu offered a limited drive through HHW/E-Waste collection event on Saturday Oct. 21. Photo submitted by Sally Dibaei.

Los Angeles County is hosting a semi-annual household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste collection event on Saturday, November 18, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM located at the Malibu Civic Center rear parking lot. Items must be carefully secured in the vehicle’s trunk or pick-up bed. Hazardous waste cannot be placed with other items. Waste should be in a sturdy box, preferably in their original containers. Limit 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip. Business hazardous waste and electronic waste is not accepted. For a complete list of accepted materials, visit the County’s website.