State Route 23 (Decker Rd) is now open to traffic in both directions between State Route 1 (PCH) & Encinal Canyon Rd, Caltrans announced on Twitter. The rock slide that occurred on Oct. 11 was cleared. Caltrans said the slope was stabilized, added wire mesh and cables were hung from anchors at the top of the slope to prevent future slides.

