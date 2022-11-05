HomeNews News Rockslide causes road closure, Caltrans en route By Samantha Bravo November 5, 2022 0 17 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp All westbound lanes on Corral Canyon closed due to a rock slide. Expect delays. Caltrans en route. PCH #2 WB lane closed west of Corral Cyn Rd due to a rock slide. Expect delays. @thelocalmalibu @TheMalibuTimes @malibudailynews @CityMalibu @991KBU @acornnewspaper pic.twitter.com/iw5zmAZe4w— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) November 5, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleDecker Road cleared and is now openNext articleLetter to The Editor: Malibu Farmers Market Samantha BravoSamantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo Related Articles Malibu Life Matsiko World Orphan Choi... Malibu Life Local artist Bobbi Bennet... Letters To The Editor Letter to The Editor: Mal... Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Latest Articles Malibu Life Matsiko World Orphan Choi... Malibu Life Local artist Bobbi Bennet... Letters To The Editor Letter to The Editor: Mal... Breaking News Decker Road cleared and i... News Malibu gets in the spirit... Load more Advertisement