Rockslide causes road closure, Caltrans en route

Samantha Bravo
All westbound lanes on Corral Canyon closed due to a rock slide. Expect delays. Caltrans en route.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

