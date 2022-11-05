Letter to The Editor: Malibu Farmers Market

Dear Editor,

As a long-time Malibu resident, I’ve been attending the farmers market in Malibu regularly for many years to get the best produce while supporting local farmers and goodness for the community.

The farmers market is having some issues to being located in a convenient place each week. It is confusing for all of us, buyers and vendors.

When installed on the border of Legacy Park, it made a total difference.

It made also perfect sense for a farmers’ market to be close to beautiful Nature.

Everybody, vendors and buyers, enjoyed it very much! This beautiful installation brought a big plus to the beauty of the uniqueness of Malibu as a sanctuary. It was a wonderful feeling. Like I was in a “Marches de Provence” in France.

I wish a great solution, profitable to everyone, will be found very soon.

I trust all of you will work together to do your best to resolve this matter in the most beautiful way possible.

Yazemeenah Rossi, Malibu

