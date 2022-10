Northbound State Route 23 (Decker Road) is closed between State Route 1 Pacific Coast Highway and Decker Edison Road. Duration of closure is unknown. Use other routes. See updates at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov for updates and alternative routes.

#MALIBU – Northbound State Route 23 (Decker Road) is closed between State Route 1 (#PCH #PacificCoast Hwy) and Decker Edison Road. Duration of closure is unknown. Use other routes. See updates at https://t.co/O37Qesrybo #ThousandOaks #Westlake pic.twitter.com/fErrcaXMyM — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 12, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...