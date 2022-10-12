Nights of The Jack lights up King Gillette Ranch

Nights of The Jack, the family-friendly Halloween experience at King Gillette Ranch, is back this year with thousands of lights, lanterns, and of course, pumpkins.

Tables of carved pumpkins on display at the Nights of The Jack at King Gillette Ranch. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

On opening day, visitors were asked to wait until the sun fully set to be able to enjoy Jack’s Trail. The two-thirds-of-a-mile trail aligned with carved and lit-up pumpkins ready to be photographed. The Santa Monica Mountains at dusk provides attendees with the ultimate immersive Halloween experience.

“Nights of the Jack is Halloween fun for everyone. Spooky but never scary, kids will love our enchanted renditions of their favorite characters in pumpkin-form,” the website says. “After you’ve wandered the grounds, enjoy a sumptuous picnic under the harvest moon. We’re light on the tricks and heavy on the treats. Indulge in our otherworldly offerings from an array of LA’s best food trucks.”

With over 30 interactive installations, the trail takes about an hour to walk through and admire the individually crafted pumpkins.

Attendees were also able to get their face painted, see a fortune teller, and see pumpkin master carver Roberto Velasco hand carve pumpkins on opening day.

Pumpkin master carver Roberto Velasco hand carves a pumpkin at the Nights of The Jack opening day on Friday, Sept. 20, at King Gillette Ranch. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Tickets are $34.99 and up, depending on the day and the time of the season. Children 2 years and under are free. Please be sure to purchase a ticket for each individual attending the event. In addition to the admission tickets, self-parking is available on-site for purchase through the TIXR site after selecting admission tickets and prior to check out. Parking is $9.99. Drop offs do not need a Parking Pass. Ticket prices may increase post our presale period.

Four-year-old Scarlett Nunley holds a heart-shaped light in front of a pumpkin at the Nights of The Jack opening day on Friday, Sept. 20 at King Gillette Ranch. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site. There will also be seasonal alcoholic drinks for purchase for those 21 years of age at the “Spookeasy” Bars. Please note that the food trucks stop serving nightly at 9:30 p.m.

The entrance is located on Wickland Road and Mulholland Hwy.

All tickets must be purchased online and in advance on the TIXR app. No tickets will be available for purchase at the door. To purchase tickets, visit nightsofthejack.com.

