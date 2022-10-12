Rafi Lounge NFT Opens Membership Applications

The lounge hosts an October 22 open house to announce the upcoming NFT offering and membership perks

In anticipation of the November 11, 2022 NFT membership offering, Rafi Lounge in Malibu will host a gathering for locals in order to provide a personal introduction of the benefits of the initial offering of the Rafi Lounge NFT and the increase in value the asset offers to its owner.

The NFT Allowlist provides locals an opportunity to attend the open house and first option in purchasing the limited NFT membership.

Rafi Lounge will offer two tiers of the NFT membership: Mindful and Legendary.

The Mindful NFT offers:

Monthly Educational Web3/NFT Nights;

Monthly Educational Wellness/Guru Nights;

Access to all Co-Working & Meeting Spaces;

Access to all Wellness & Workout Classes;

50% Discount on Venue Fee for hosting your community at the Lounge;

Lifetime Membership Access to all Future Rafi Lounge Locations (Miami, Newport, Austin, Scottsdale);

Networking opportunities with other entrepreneurs, founders & artists;

Access to Online Sessions with Guest Speakers;

Free Access to all Rafi Lounge Annual Retreats (Does not include housing and food);

Free Access to the Oxygen Wellness Bar;

On your Birthday you will be able to reserve an Ocean View Cabana for Free;

50% Discount for guests who attends a class with the NFT Holder;

The Legendary NFT offers:

All of the Mindful NFT benefits;

Free Access to Rafi Lounge to host your community for an evening to promote your business, brand, or product;

Access to participate your brand in two celebrity gift lounge events yearly and bring exposure to your brand;

Access to Rafi Lounge Monthly Yacht Party in Malibu.

* All events subject to City of Malibu CUP approval

** The October 22, 2022 open house will be filmed by Rafi Lounge for internal marketing purposes

