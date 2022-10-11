Parks and Rec Commission decides on the recipients for Jake Kuredjian

During the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on Sept. 20, members addressed the recipients they appointed for the Jake Kruedjian Citizenship Award in the previous meeting: longtime Malibu High School coach Rich Lawson and former Parks and Rec commissioner Judy Villablanca. The item will return to the commission in February 2023.

Community Services Director Jesse Bobbett provided an update on the Malibu Bluffs Park storage containers. Two storage containers are being used by Malibu Little League with baseball equipment, utility maintenance, temporary fencing, and more. One container is being used by the city for supplies such as tables and chairs.

Bobbett said Malibu Little League told him they could condense two containers to one and remove one container.

Parks and Rec Commissioner Georgia Goldfarb asked if they can add shaded tables or chairs when they remove and replace the container.

Community Services Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo provided an update on the Charmlee Wilderness Park trails and erosion control maintenance.

“We’re getting a lot of traffic out there, which is great,” Riesgo said. “Everyone seems to be happy with the work that’s being done.”

Advertisement

As for department updates, Recreation Manager Kate Gallo said the city had received a total of 98 Webster and Malibu elementary participants for the fall 2022 afterschool programs.

The programs that were extended were hip-hop, karate, robotics, and theater improv.

Gallo provided an update on the renovations at the temporary skate park. The city was able to replace eight pieces of cracked SkateLite, added steel coping throughout the park, and replace water damage.

Commissioner Dane Skophammer asked for an update for the official skate park and Bobbett said the development plans are still being prioritized, but the department continues to experience a staff shortage.

Bobbett provided an update with the new park rules signage at Trancas Canyon Park, dog park, and the playground. The department also ordered the emergency call boxes for Trancas Canyon Park, Las Flores Creek Park and Charmlee Wilderness Park.

In the last meeting on Aug. 16, the commission reopened the dog park at Las Flores Creek Park proposal that was discontinued in 2020. Skophammer motioned to add that proposal to the agenda. ￼

The election of chair and vice chair will be addressed at the Parks and Rec Meeting in October. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 18.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...