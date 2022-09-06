Parks and Rec panel hopes to reopen Las Flores Creek dog park proposal

Nominations for the 2022 Kuredjian Citizenship Award were discussed during the Parks and Recreation meeting on Aug. 16. The commission nominated former Parks and Rec commissioner Judy Villablanca and longtime Malibu High School coach Rich Lawson.

The commission also reopened the proposal to create a dog park at Las Flores Creek Park. Currently, the Trancas Canyon Dog Park in western Malibu is the only dog park in Malibu.

The dog park at Trancas Canyon Park will still be open while the multipurpose field is closed for renovations. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Last year, the commission explored the possibility of putting a fenced-in dog park at the city’s Las Flores Creek Park, however, after a study was conducted, the proposal presented several problems, such as feasibility and the probability of trimming native oak trees. The entire park is also near a creek bed and Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Area (ESHA), so the commission terminated the plan to pursue the dog park.

Community Service Director Jesse Bobbett said staff recommended locating the dog park near the existing playground and restrooms. But, because the park is so small, they said the size of a fenced-in dog area was not possible in this location.

The Las Flores Creek Park is located on 3805 Las Flores Canyon Road. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“If the commission would like to bring that back as an item we’re happy to do so, but I will say it’s not fully approved, but we have looked into it,” Bobbett said.

Commissioner Suzanne Guldimann was the former chair during that time and was against pursuing the proposal again but agreed to go over the process with commissioner Dane Skophammer.

The commission voted to agendize and explore the probabilities in the next meeting.

Recreation Supervisor Chris Orosz gave a presentation on the renovation ideas and food permitting requirements and receive feedback from the commission regarding the Malibu Bluffs Park Snack Shack.

For department updates, Orosz said they have added “No Dumping” signs on Trancas Canyon Road.

Recreation Manager Kate Gallo provided updates on the Summer Day Camps and said they received 480 participants this summer for the day camps. Gallo said there were also 157 participants for the summer swim lessons.

The next Parks and Rec meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 20.

