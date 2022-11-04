HomeNews
Malibu gets in the spirit of Halloween

Samantha Bravo
It’s officially spooky season, and students in Malibu were in the spirit of Halloween. On Monday, students dressed up, carved pumpkins and went trick-or-treating. Malibu Middle and High School students gathered on the lawn to show off their costumes for a Halloween contest, while Sycamore students also celebrated with their annual Cardboard Carnival. The event involves arcade games where students imagine, design, and build with cardboard. The City of Malibu also held its annual Halloween Bu-Bash Carnival on Friday, Oct. 28 (visit the front page for more). Friends of Malibu also held their annual Book Sale with a Halloween theme (visit page B3 for more). 

Sycamore School students and faculty show off their costumes on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. Photos courtesy Sycamore School.
Sycamore School students and faculty show off their costumes on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. Photos courtesy Sycamore School.
Sycamore School students and faculty show off their costumes on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. Photos courtesy Sycamore School.
Sycamore School students and faculty show off their costumes on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. Photos courtesy Sycamore School.
Sycamore School students and faculty show off their costumes on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. Photos courtesy Sycamore School.
Malibu Middle School students dressed up for Halloween. Photos courtesy Patrick Miller.
Malibu Middle School students dressed up for Halloween. Photos courtesy Patrick Miller.
Malibu Middle School students dressed up for Halloween. Photos courtesy Patrick Miller.
Malibu High School students dressed up and showed off their costumes for Halloween. Photos courtesy Patrick Miller.
Malibu High School students dressed up and showed off their costumes for Halloween. Photos courtesy Patrick Miller.
Malibu High School students dressed up and showed off their costumes for Halloween. Photos courtesy Patrick Miller.
Annual Book Sale returns to The Malibu Library
