Cultural Arts Commission hears update on Solstice Canyon Creek Project

The Cultural Arts Commission met virtually on July 26 and received a presentation from Caltrans for its Solstice Canyon Creek Beautification Project proposal.

The commission also elected the chair and vice chair. Current Chair Lotte Cherin stayed as Chair and former Vice Chair Julia Holland surrendered her seat to Commissioner Fireball Tim Lawrence.

Community Service Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo provided an update on the 2022 Poetry and Art Anthology, 2022-23 Planning workshop schedules and an update on the recent, ‘Art of Surf’ exhibition at Malibu City Hall. The art exhibition is open through Aug. 31.

The commission was given a presentation from Caltrans for the Solstice Canyon Creek Beautification Project. In the last meeting on May 24, commissioners raised questions in regards to the structure and if Caltrans considered floods and erosion for the project.

The commission will determine and approve artwork criteria, and determine a method of selecting an artist.

Community Service Director Jesse Bobbett provided an update on the project and said the tunnel, when constructed, will be squared instead of being round.

“Their hope for us is that we can provide them with a recommendation for what would go there, whether that would be a call to an artist or [someone] the commission is familiar with,” he said.

Bobbett said they would need to have the artwork and artist approved by City Council and completed by June 2023. The bridge and artwork would be completed by 2026.

Caltrans representative Hammer Sui said the artwork budget is $225,000 and wouldn’t include maintenance. During the City Council meeting on Feb. 14, Sui said the city would need to maintain the artwork and recommended using a layer of prevention spray.

“The maintenance cost, which is mainly graffiti, is [using] a prevention layer of spray,” Sui said. “[Costs] maybe two to three dollars a square foot of the whole layer, it would last a couple of years.”

Lawrence recommended having artist Matt Doolin from Topanga Tiles to create the artwork; however Cherin said they should issue a call to potential artists.

Doolin provided recommendations and suggestions, but said he would be interested in participating in the project.

“Even if it’s a consulting basis, I would love to be a part of this,” Doolin said. “I think there’s a lot of potential here and I would be happy to be involved in a number of different ways.”

Sui said the proposed timeline includes a cooperative agreement by Oct. 31.

Commissioners motioned to have a call to artists and have an interim meeting before the October deadline.

Commissioners were unable to discuss the Malibu Arts Budget, Malibu Arts Center, and City Gallery Exhibition schedule for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

The next Cultural Arts Commission meeting is scheduled for Aug. 23.

