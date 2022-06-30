‘Art of Surf’ a tribute to Malibu’s deep roots in surf culture

Framed photographs and hand-painted surfboards covered the walls of City Hall Saturday evening for the opening reception of “Art of Surf” the art exhibition organized by the Malibu Arts Commission.

Community Services Department Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo said this year they had over 75 artists submit for this artist surf show.

“We narrowed it down to 37 exhibiting artists and keeping with the theme of art of surf there’s a variety of mediums represented in the show so we have oil painting, photography, ceramics, all sorts of different things, but it’s great getting to know the artist and speaking with them today,” Riesgo said. “Getting back together in person and having a multi-artist community show has been great.”

Malibu artist Jackie Robbins had her photograph called “Surf Dream” and shared the background of the photograph.

“I had observed her surfing and taking her share of the waves of the guys which I just love,” Robbins said. “I worked on this piece for a long time with applications on a computer to get a very original look to it.”

Robbins said she loved having her work displayed at Malibu City Hall.

Advertisement

Malibu artist Jackie Robbins poses alongside her artwork (framed above left) named “Surf Dream,” during the opening reception of the “Art of Surf,” art exhibition at City Hall on Saturday, June. 25. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“I think it adds a lot of cache for an artist to be displayed at a city hall or any city because it’s a little different than a gallery,” Robbins said. “I think it’s excellent for the City of Malibu which is always looking to develop their image as a creative community so this is a wonderful opportunity.”

Malibu artist Steve Goldman submitted a black and white photograph called “Broad Beach Seascape” and was sharing his story behind the image to visitors at the opening reception.

“They selected my image, ‘Broad Beach Seascape,’ which is a photograph that I took in 1974, I was 19 years old and I took it with a traditional Rolleiflex camera, which I processed and this shot was at f16 at an eighth of a second to give this swirl and the drama of the water,” Goldman said.

Malibu artist Steve Goldman stands in front of his artwork named “Broad Beach Seascape” during the opening reception of the “Art of Surf,” art exhibition at City Hall on Saturday, June. 25. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Goldman shared his passion for street photography but also his love for the ocean.

“I love film street photography, I used to wander the streets of Hollywood Boulevard,” Goldman said. “But I love the mystery of photographing the ocean, there was a lot of solitude in the ocean.”

Malibu artist Steve Goldmans was sharing his story behind his image to visitors at the opening reception. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Malibu artist Lisa Atkinson had her painting called “Blue in Bu” on display at the art exhibition and shared why she loves catching waves herself.

“This is the best because it’s such an exhilarating subject. Surfing just makes life so much better — it’s so uplifting and always feels healing for me,” Atkinson said. “Capturing the energy from the surf, it’s such a special occasion and I really feel proud and honored.”

Malibu artist Lisa Atkinson stands alongside her artwork named “Blue in Bu,” during the opening reception of the “Art of Surf,” art exhibition at City Hall on Saturday, June. 25. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Malibu Arts Commissioner Fireball Tim Lawrence said they received many submissions this year and were unable to fit everything but the special thing about this show is that it will continue to repeat.

“The nice thing about a show like this is that although the theme carries throughout everything, the diversity is the most unique thing,” Lawrence said. “You have a combination of photographers, painters, sculptures, just a little bit of everyone and it really shows the diversity of Malibu and how unique this town is.”

The exhibition “Art of Surf” will be on display at Malibu City Hall from June 27 through Aug. 31, and can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The exhibition will be on display from June 27 through Aug. 31, and can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the artists, visit artofsurf.artcall.org.

The exhibition “Art of Surf” will be on display at Malibu City Hall from June 27 through Aug. 31, and can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...