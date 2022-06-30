Calendar for the week 6/30

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

MALIBU LIBRARY EVENT

Juggler David Cousin will present his energetic juggling show at the Malibu Library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the meeting room. For ages 5 to 12 with a parent or caregiver. David Cousin is the holder of five world records. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. Please see the Guidelines for Attendees during the registration process for more information.

MONDAY, JULY 4

FIREWORKS

No permits have been issued for the July 4 holiday as of June 24. Permit applications for fireworks displays from offshore barges in Malibu are issued by the LA County Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Office, which notifies the city when any application is approved. The city will announce permitted public fireworks displays in Malibu on the website and social media as soon as they become available. The Fire Department lists permitted public fireworks displays across the county on and around July 4. The listing will be updated as soon as permits are given for fireworks displays, so check the website periodically.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

SMARTY PANTS STORY TIME

Enjoy books, songs, rhymes, and movement while learning school readiness skills and having fun at the Malibu Library meeting room from 3:30 to 4 p.m., on Wednesday July 6 and 13. For ages 2 to 5 with a parent or caregiver. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. Please see the Guidelines for Attendees during the registration process for more information.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

FUN WITH OPTICAL ILLUSIONS

Discover the art and science of optical illusions and create your own optical illusion spinner at the Malibu Library meeting room from 4 to 5 p.m. For ages 5 to 12 with a parent or caregiver. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees.

This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. Please see the Guidelines for Attendees during the registration process for more information.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

MAKE A PARACORD BRACELET

Make a paracord bracelet at the Malibu Library meeting room from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. For teens ages 13 to 17. A Paracord bracelet is a bracelet woven out of paracord. Paracord bracelets are also known as survival bracelets, 550 cord bracelets, or parachute cord bracelets and are considered a survival tool. The bracelets are worn by survivalists, hikers, climbers, campers, or anyone who enjoys the outdoors. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. This event is held in-person. LA County Public Health strongly encourages masks and physical distancing indoors regardless of vaccination status. Masks will continue to be available for customers upon request. Please see the Guidelines for Attendees during the registration process for more information.

ONGOING

ART EXHIBIT AND SALE

Award-winning photographer Jazan Kozma’s “Keep It Wild” series is an ongoing project focused on exploring the natural wonders of the mountains and ocean in the Malibu area. Kozma’s work is shown nationally in both public and private collections. A portion of the funds from art sales will be used to support art and cultural programs. Meet Kozma on July 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center at King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas. This is a free event with free parking. For more information and to make reservations, email samo@wnpa.org (do not reply to this email) or call (805) 370-2302. For directions to the Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center, click here. The art exhibit will run from July 2 through the 30.

BLAZING STAR ART SHOW

Blazing Star Arts will host a solo arts show and sale benefitting the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, June 2-29 at the Santa Monica Mountains Interagency Visitor Center. The show, “Reflections of Nature in Glass,” features handmade artwork and practical art glass inspired by the western national parks. The show will be held at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Visitor Center at King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas.

AUTOBIOGRAPHY

This class helps older adults review and integrate the experiences that have shaped their lives, share memories with peers, and create a record of events for themselves and their families. Friday’s from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Starting July 8th. Older adults will achieve a sense of pride in their accomplishments, improve their writing abilities, and express themselves in writing that can be shared with friends and family. Instructed by Tracy Weirick.

AQUA AEROBICS

Jump into aqua aerobics to build cardiovascular fitness and strength. Aqua Aerobics is held from June 14 to Aug. 11 at the Malibu Community Pool on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 12:45 p.m. There will be no class on July 5 or 7.

BRIDGE

Bridge is a card game of luck, skill, and diverse strategies. This is a relaxed bridge group that is open to all levels. Join fun and friendly games on Wednesday afternoons at the Malibu Senior Center from 2:15 to 4 p.m. This is an ongoing, drop-in program.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. At Malibu City Hall Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Begins July 5. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMierie Fercano. $5 per class.

TECH HELP

The Malibu Senior Center will be providing tech help on Tuesday’s from 10 to 11 a.m. Next events are on July 12 and Aug. 9. Bring technology questions and receive one-on-one instruction for laptops, tablets, cellphones, or smartphones. RSVP is required by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357.

TAI CHI

This class will provide instruction in a series of sequential tai chi yang style movements designed to enhance balance, strength, and flexibility while relieving stress and muscle tension. Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the Malibu Senior Center beginning July 6. Instructed by Martine Jozan Work. $5 per class.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. The class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP DANCE

Explore the beginning steps and nuances of tap dancing. Build strength and experience great aerobic exercise. Class is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Tap shoes are required and beginner students are welcome. No experience is necessary. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA

This class is an energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience needed. Sessions are Wednesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $20-$25. Pre-registration online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience required.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

MALIBU CARS AND COFFEE

The City of Malibu, in conjunction with Armando Petretti Classic Cars, is pleased to invite you to the Official Malibu Cars and Coffee. On the second and fourth Sundays of every month from 7 to 9 a.m. Southern California’s top enthusiasts can enjoy a beautiful drive down the coast to meet at Malibu Bluffs Park and enjoy a coffee while admiring some of the world’s finest automobiles at an unbeatable location.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

