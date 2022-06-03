Malibu Arts Commission discusses bridge replacement project

During the Malibu Arts Commission meeting on May 24, updates on exhibitions and art shows were discussed between committee members.

During the public comment, Malibu Chamber of Commerce CEO Barbara Bruderlin and President and Chairman Chris Wizner presented the Malibu Arts Festival and share program coming in July.

“We can definitely help businesses find artists that have curated between both parties, two, we can help market artists and bring them a lot of business,” Wizner said. “I think there are a few different legs to this program and it’s going to start with the simplest thing: let’s get some art and businesses and work on that. It’s a work in progress, [and] we’re making progress. We definitely plan on finalizing this program and rolling it out.”

The Malibu Arts Festival is scheduled for July.

Committee members provided a report from the Calling All Creatures Poetry Summit and an update with the Art of Surf exhibition reception scheduled for Saturday, June 25. The exhibition will be on display from July through August and will be available to be seen Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the gallery is free. The commission will celebrate the artists and Malibu’s surf culture and provide complimentary food and beverages. The deadline to submit artwork is Tuesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. Visit the website to submit artwork and see the art guidelines. Original art in all mediums will be considered. Artists may submit a maximum of three pieces for consideration and will be notified by June 10 of the status of their application.

The panel also explored the potential for an art center in Malibu and reviewed the commissioner vision statement and reviewed a previous project for Sycamore Village property also known as the Chili Cook-Off lot.

Each commissioner will provide a list of recommendation questions for a survey by June 15 to provide the community an opportunity to give their input on what they hope to see built on the vacant lots.

Community Service Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo provided an update on the Solstice Canyon Creek Bridge replacement project which was moved from the May 6 meeting.

The commission would be able to decide on the approved artwork criteria, determine a method of selection of an artist and select a location to display the artwork from June 2023 to June 2026.

During the City Council meeting on Feb. 14, Caltrans presented the Clean California PCH Solstice Canyon Creek Public Art and community engagement proposal. The proposed public art location would be underneath the Solstice Creek pathway of PCH.

The Malibu Arts Commission on May 24 further discussed the the Clean California PCH Solstice Canyon Creek Public Art and community engagement proposal from Caltrans. The proposed public art location would be underneath the Solstice Creek pathway of PCH. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The proposed timeline shows the project would need to be constructed by June 2023 and completed by October 2024.

Commissioners asked for more information on the design and development and asked if Caltrans considered floods and erosion. Riesgo said Caltrans was supposed to be on the call during the meeting but were unable to attend.

For upcoming events, the Malibu Arts Association Art Show at Legacy Park is scheduled for June 5 at 10 a.m. and the Summer Jubilation Poetry Reading at Legacy Park is scheduled for June 8 at 5:30 p.m.

The next Malibu Art Commission meeting is scheduled for June 28.

