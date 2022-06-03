Class of 2022 is the 27th graduating class in Malibu High history

One-hundred and eighteen students will walk the stage for the graduating Class of 2022 at Malibu High School. Approximately 90 percent attended a postsecondary institution. Seventy-six students (64 percent) will enroll directly in a four-year college and 32 students (27 percent) will attend a community college. Sixty percent of students are staying in California for college. Thirty-one students are attending a University of California or Cal State campus. There will be at least one student attending each UC this year and two students studying internationally.

Malibu High School seniors with their college of acceptance banners. Photo courtesy Malibu High School Principal Patrick Miller.

“Our students should be very proud of their accomplishments. We are extremely proud of them!” Malibu High Principal Patrick Miller said in an email to The Malibu Times. “They all have exciting goals, were admitted to and/or selected to incredible colleges based on best fit for them, or have great plans for work and for their futures. It is going to be very exciting to see what they all do. Given their incredible growth and maturity during difficult times over the past seven years, there is no doubt they will continue to learn, explore, and do great things.”

About the graduation ceremony:

The graduation ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 8 at 2 p.m. on the football field. The presentation will include student speakers, student musical performances, and the presentation of diplomas.

“We are extremely grateful to our community donors who recently presented over $50,000 of scholarships to our students for a variety of achievements in academics, athletics, service, leadership, and various interests,” Miller said. “We are also extremely grateful to the parents of our senior class and community donors who have helped sponsor a number of special events to celebrate this class, including a Casino Night, Movie Night, Tailgate Taco Lunch, Beach Day BBQ, and Grad Night.”

“The entire Malibu community can be extremely proud of these graduates, we thank the students for all of their efforts and for helping make MHS a great place to be,” Miller said. “We also thank the teachers, staff, parents, families and community, all of whom have played a significant role in helping our students get to graduation in what has been a challenging, disrupted, even scary time for our students and community.”

