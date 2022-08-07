Malibu Times writer enters race for City Council

Malibu Times newspaper freelance reporter Jimy Tallal has pulled nomination papers to run for Malibu City Council.

Tallal, a 24-year resident who lost her home in the 2018 Woolsey Fire, joins attorney Bill Sampson, Ryan Embree, Marianne Riggins and Andy Lyon for two open seats. Embree unsuccessfully ran for a seat in 2006. This will be Lyon’s third attempt. Riggins works in the Building and Safety Department of Malibu.

Incumbents Karen Farrer and Mikke Pierson are apparently not seeking re-election. Papers to file for candidacy must be pulled during the nomination period that runs until Friday, Aug. 12, at 4:30 p.m.

If an incumbent does not file for re-election the nomination period extends to Wednesday, Aug. 17.

In announcing her decision to run, Tallal cited some of what she called “today’s challenges: corporations eroding the integrity of our neighborhoods, public utilities delivering some of the least reliable service in the state, and outside agencies making decisions against the interests of our residents.

“The core of my campaign is that Malibu has to be more united in order to address the many serious issues we face,” Tallal said. “At a time when the City of Malibu should be coming together to fight for what’s really important to the future of our community, we’re wasting energy on political divisiveness.”

Malibu’s Municipal Election will take place on the same date as the California General Election, Nov. 8.

The story was updated to correct Riggins title.

