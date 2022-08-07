LA County to distribute free NOAA fire weather radios, on August 18

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACOFD) are distributing free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radios to Malibu residents at City Hall on Thursday, August 18, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The NOAA Weather Alert Radios provided by this grant program are intended for LA County residents living within Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, where communications can be challenged by poor cell coverage and/or power outages.

OEM is authorized to use NOAA alerting signals to alert the public in LA County about wildfires, earthquakes and other disasters by sending out an alert message over the NOAA weather radio frequencies. With an NOAA weather radio, you can receive emergency information power and communications are knocked out.

LACOFD Division 7 will be in City hall to distribute free radios to pre-registered residents. To receive a radio, you must register online in advance. For more information contact megan.currier@fire.lacounty.gov.

This form is for residents of the Santa Monica Mountains region within LA County. This includes the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Malibu and Westlake Village – plus Topanga Canyon, Sunset Mesa, Monte Nido, Seminole Springs, Malibou Lake and all other unincorporated communities within the area.

Priority will be given to residents who require assistance to acquire a personal Weather Radio, as well as elderly or disabled individuals, or those with other mobility issues.

*One member of each household receiving a NOAA Weather Radio from Los Angeles County must provide the following contact information. These radios were obtained through a grant, and this information will only be used for grant auditing purposes.

