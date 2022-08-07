Coastal Commission to host in-person Sea Level Rise Workshop at King Gillette Ranch

The California Coastal Commission (CCC) will hold a Sea Level Rise Local Government Workshop in partnership with the League of Cities, California State Association of Counties and local government officials to discuss sea level rise adaptation and Local Coastal Program (LCP) updates on Friday, August 12, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in-person at King Gillette Ranch, located at 26800 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas and via online.

The agenda, viewing and commenting instructions are posted on the CCC website. (Click the “August 12” tab and scroll down to “Local Government Workshop” to find Item 4.

This Coastal Commission meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format, with public participation possible both virtually through video and teleconference, and in person. The Commission strongly encourages continued participation virtually through video and teleconferencing due to changing COVID-19 conditions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...