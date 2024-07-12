Court date upcoming for Fraser Bohm

An August 28 court date has been announced in the case of Fraser Michael Bohm. The 22-year-old from Malibu is accused of causing the deaths of four Pepperdine students on October 17, 2023.

The scheduled preliminary hearing is set for the Van Nuys courthouse. Bohm faces four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Bohm pled not guilty to all charges at an arraignment last year. He was jailed for a short time, but has been free for nearly nine months after posting a $4 million bond.

Law enforcement officers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department say Bohm was allegedly speeding in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway when witnesses saw him lose control of his vehicle causing him to crash into nearby parked vehicles that hit four pedestrians who were standing on the side of the roadway. Niahm Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams died at the scene.

District Attorney George Gascón called Bohm’s actions a “senseless act,” adding, “We want to assure the community that we are committed to seeking justice for those who have been taken from us too soon.”

If convicted as charged, Bohm faces the possibility of multiple life sentences.

