Celebrating Shari Latta: Preschool teacher, lifeguard, and Old Malibu par excellence

Latta will serve as the director of Our Lady of Malibu’s preschool, launching littles into their academic world

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

Albert Einstein once said, “Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think.”

For more than 40 years, Malibu’s Shari Latta has provided the youngest locals with an amazing adventurous learning experience — their first of many in the academic world.

Children’s Creative Workshop, Latta’s preschool, a nonprofit organization, provided a haven for the littlest in our town to become curious about their world, respectful of one another and confident in their learning. Some 1,200 of Malibu’s wee wanes were proud to call “Miss Shari” their teacher for four decades.

CCW was forced to close its doors in June 2022 after losing its lease from the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District — the stated reason was that the district did not have any space to accommodate the preschool given the construction of the new Malibu High School. Despite the valiant efforts of a multitude of Malibu parents, the preschool could not find an alternative location.

So, undaunted and still feeling her call to teach, Latta started to instruct a couple days a week at Our Lady of Malibu preschool, an experience she thoroughly enjoys. Now, she has been named that school’s preschool director.

“Shari and I grew up in Malibu and went to school together,” Denise Peak said. “She was my daughter Alicia’s teacher and she taught all of Alicia’s children when the elementary school was called Point Dume Marine and Science School.”

Shari, Peak shares, “always had bunny rabbits that added to my children’s love of animals.”

Alicia Peak, now a parent of three and also a teacher, highly compliments Latta’s teaching process and her impact on generations of Malibuites.

“As an educator myself, [I think] Shari’s preschool curriculum stands well above any other I have ever seen.” Alicia said. “She creates cross-cultural units of study through song and art and ignites all of the senses for small children.”

Arlene and Josh Mosshart heartily agree.

“I had four kids taught by Shari and we felt she provided a preschool that was a safe haven for them to learn,” Arlene said. “Hers was a classroom with a great vibe and I always loved that her classroom door was always open.”

Malibu parents of several generations were attracted by Latta’s methods of teaching which incorporate a lot of marine science, geography, wildlife, biology, Malibu history and the rich Chumash culture.

“I teach all of those subjects in my science-based curriculum, which is taught through music and art.” Latta says. “I love teaching at OLM as the entire campus exudes nurturing and calm and mine is the most beautiful classroom I’ve ever had — it is surrounded by trees and shrubs and is very full of light.”￼

Josh Mosshart shared that Latta provided Arlene and he a delightful, insightful prism through which they saw their children learn and grow.

“We had tears of joy as we were able to experience our kids discovering so many wonderful things about the world.” Josh shared. “I’m originally from Idaho and the preschool experience that Shari provided to my children was reminiscent of my small town — she provided the experience for the children that we all seek.”

Latta always knew she wanted to be a preschool teacher. Early in her life, she helped her mother teach little ones.

“I feel really lucky to teach,” Latta said. “I guess I got a gift from my mom — a gift of understanding and enjoying children — it became natural for me. After 45 years of teaching preschool, I’m not tired of it — I look forward to working full time at OLM because I know it can make an impact and can help teach the children a love of learning.”

Full of energy and optimism, Latta not only teaches wee wanes. She finds plenty of time for her many athletic and work endeavors.

Life as a junior lifeguard instructor and as a lifeguard

“Shari was my first junior lifeguard instructor and she always made it fun,” Malibu native Margaret Sampson, 38, said. “She made sure we worked hard and also that we had a great time. I really looked up to her and now, I appreciate that my first junior lifeguard instructor was a woman because it made it seem perfectly normal and reasonable that women were lifeguards.”

Latta loves to be a lifeguard, an endeavor she’s enjoyed for 35 years.

“I love to explain everything about the ocean to people,” She said. “I get to explain about the fish, whales, dolphins, birds and wild animals — it’s an honor to do so.”

In her spare time — query, where in the world does she find some — Latta also enjoys long-distance running and sheplays ice hockey in a league.￼

“Our hockey team has competed all over Canada and in Alaska,” Latta said. “I was attracted to the game of hockey because it is so challenging.”

But wait — there’s more about this very active, very humble and very affable Malibuite.￼

“I used to run triathlons,” She says casually, as if it’s no big deal. “Now, I enjoy participating in half marathon distance running and last year, I ran a 14-mile leg in our team’s 109-mile relay in Canada and Alaska.”

With both physical and creative energy, Latta nurtures and challenges the littlest Malibuites to learn and grow, and to be respectful, optimistic, and curious.

“Shari’s a legend for sure!” Josh Mosshart declared. ￼

Agreeing, Denise Peak said it best: “We are forever grateful for Shari’s leadership and dedication to the children of Malibu — I know I speak for many parents and grandparents that she is a Malibu treasure as her kindness and love will be reflected in many generations of Malibu children.”

How does one sum up a local’s lifelong contribution to children’s education, both in the classroom and as a junior lifeguard?

Denise Peak very ably did just that when she said, “Shari is the pied piper of our town and has influenced so many children to be forever young!”

