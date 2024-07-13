The following incidents were reported between June 1 to June 7

6/1

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near the Malibu Pier was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s iPhone, purse, and wallet were stolen. There was no damage made to the vehicle. The victim was unsure how they entered their vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/1

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and the victims iPhone and iPad were stolen. The victim hid the key in a bush nearby, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing and their glovebox was rummaged through. There was no damaged made to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/4

Burglary

￼A vehicle parked near Serra Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key in the right rear tire, and upon return, their laptop, wallet, and credit cards were stolen. Their laptop was worth $2,500. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/7

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key under the grill of the vehicle, and upon return, the key was missing and their wallet was stolen. The victim received a notification of a $5,721 charge made to their credit card at a Bloomingdale’s and Walgreens in Santa Monica.

6/7

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Dan Blocker County Beach was broken into, and an iPhone, wallet, and $800 in cash was stolen. The suspects were seen by a bypasser who saw two males, described as Hispanics, go into the vehicle, take the belongings, and run off to another vehicle.

