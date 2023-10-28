Fraser Bohm posts bail

Bohm released from custody

Fraser Michael Bohm of Malibu is now free on bail. The 22-year-old was released from custody in Van Nuys Friday night after posting a bail set at $4 million. Bohm’s attorney, Michael Kraut, was set to argue for a bail reduction Monday morning. Kraut was seeking to reduce bail to $400,000, claiming that Bohm was the victim of road rage when he lost control of his car on Pacific Coast Highway on Oct. 17. It was that evening when Bohm crashed into multiple parked vehicles, killing four Pepperdine seniors.

Bohm faces murder charges along with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in connection with the deaths of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams, sorority sisters and students at Seaver College at Pepperdine. District Attorney George Gascon said Bohm was “allegedly speeding at speeds of 104 miles an hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.” Kraut disputes that claim. Bohm faces multiple life sentences if convicted on all charges. He pleaded not guilty.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...