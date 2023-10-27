Potential SCE PSPS power outage on Cuthbert & Serra Circuits in Malibu Sunday through Mon due to Red Flag fire conditions

The Cuthbert Circuit area is approximately Latigo Cyn Rd to Bonsall Dr, and from PCH approximately one mile inland. The Serra Circuit area runs through Malibu Canyon approximately from Seaver Dr inland to Mulholland Hwy. Look up Malibu circuits.



Be prepared for potential power outages, fire, evacuations, hazardous road conditions due to branches in the road and malfunctioning traffic signals. Under CA law, come to a complete stop at any malfunctioning traffic signal. Move flammable furniture and materials away from your house, secure furniture. Check on elderly or disabled neighbors. Seniors, people who rely on wheelchairs, medical devices, or are otherwise not mobile, and owners of horses and large animals should consider leaving the area early. Ensure that you know how to open your garage door or electric gate when the power is out.



If a PSPS is implemented, and the hazardous conditions have passed, it could take 24 to 72 hours to re-energize circuits because SCE must first inspect all power lines in the affected area to ensure they are safe to re-energize.



The City is in contact with all partner agencies to coordinate preparations for possible power outages. The City and the LA County Fire Department will continue to monitor the situation and the City will provide updates as needed, on the website, via alerts, on social media and the Emergency and Traffic Hotline (310-456-9982).



The City has an agreement with SCE to station an SCE Community Resource Crew Vehicle at Malibu Bluffs Park (PCH and Malibu Canyon Road) from 8:00 AM – 10:00 PM in the event of a PSPS outage to allow community members to charge their devices and get power outage updates.

