Red flag warning in effect Sunday through Monday

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for LA County, including Malibu, from 3 a.m. Sunday, October 29 through 10 p.m., Monday, October 30, with a 70 percent chance of Red Flag fire conditions due to Northeast Santa Ana winds with gusts up to 35-50 MPH and low humidity. Humidity minimums are forecast of 5-10 percent. Be prepared for potential fires, evacuations, and power and traffic signal outages. Residents should monitor weather and emergency updates on local news and the NWS LA/Oxnard website.

The City is coordinating on preparedness with the LA County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments, Caltrans and LA County Public Works. The Public Safety Team is coordinating with the Sheriff’s Host Team and Malibu Homeless Outreach Team to engage with people experiencing homelessness in Malibu about fire prevention and being prepared for potential evacuations. The Public Works Team will be patrolling the roads monitoring for road hazards, debris, and downed power lines. The City and Malibu CERT Team volunteers are coordinating to be prepared to use radio repeaters and handheld radios and set up the Emergency Information Station to be able to communicate and share information with the community in case of widespread power outage. The City and KBUU 99.1 FM are coordinating to post emergency information in the local radio broadcast.

PREPAREDNESS TIPS

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...