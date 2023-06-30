Assemblymember, County Fire Department hold a ‘Sidewalk Session’ for Malibu community

Residents showed up for coffee and conversation with Jacqui Irwin and fire personnel on Saturday

Residents of Malibu had the opportunity to meet with Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin and the LA County Fire Department Stations 88 and 71 on Saturday for coffee and a conversation.

“Today, we are out meeting our constituents in Malibu, and we have a wide range of issues,” Irwin said. “In this area, I find that we are focused on fire, and already in the legislature, I have switched my focus to fire insurance and how we make sure that people are able to make the coverage they can get to protect their homes. Other issues we hear are the campsites opening [and] anything that increases fire danger to the city of Malibu.”

The scheduling of “Sidewalk Sessions” will be held on weekends in the various communities throughout the new 42nd Assembly District for an opportunity for residents to speak directly with the assemblymember about issues or concerns.

“I always enjoy coming out and talking to people one-on-one,” Irwin said. “I have 10 cities that I represent, so we’re planning these once a month and meeting people in different areas.”

Irwin represents California’s 42nd Assembly District, which includes portions of both Ventura and Los Angeles counties; including all of Agoura Hills, Bel Air, Beverly Glen, Brentwood, Casa Conejo, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Lake Sherwood, Malibu, Moorpark, Oak Park, Pacific Palisades, Santa Susana, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Topanga, Westlake Village, and portions of Camarillo.

Most recently, the Malibu Democratic Club held a informal meet and greet at Trancas Country Market in March and a hike on Zuma Canyon this past April. Residents were able to enjoy lunch or hike the trails, get to know Irwin, and share their current concerns.

She is currently chair of the Revenue and Taxation Committee, and serves on four other policy committees: Agriculture, Business & Professions, Higher Education, and Privacy and Consumer Protection.

“We also have our special guest stars, the firefighters,” Irwin said. “In each community, I apply, if possible, somebody that constituents can question and in this area, I think there is a high concern on fires and fire insurance, and so we were just happy that they came.”

Dates, times, and locations of the upcoming sidewalk sessions can be found on the Assemblymember’s website at https://a42.asmdc.org/events.

Irwin said anyone who wasn’t able to attend the sidewalk session is welcome to reach out to her by visiting her district office at 223 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. Suite 412 or by phone number at (805) 370-0542.

CAPTION: Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin and members of the LA County Fire Department Stations 88 and 71 answered questions residents had on Saturday, June. 24. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT

