Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance Public Hearing on July 10

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
On March 14, the Planning Commission held a special meeting and adopted Resolution No. 23-12, providing recommendations for City Council consideration to bring existing regulations pertaining to accessory dwelling units (ADUs) into compliance with state law. On July 10, the City Council will hold a public hearing regarding an amendment to the Local Coastal Program and Title 17 (Zoning) of the Malibu Municipal Code and consider Planning Commission recommendations. 

The Planning Department will also present a Housing Element Update to the City Council. The staff report will be made available for public review in advance of the City Council meeting in the Agenda Center. The State of California Housing Element Law, enacted in 1969, mandates that local governments adequately plan to meet the existing and projected housing needs of the community at all economic levels. Housing Elements must be updated and certified every five years. Learn more about the Housing Element.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

×