City of Malibu prepares for traffic near Zuma Beach; Busch Drive underpass closed due to flooding

In anticipation of the busy July 4th holiday and the rest of the summer beach season, City of Malibu staff are meeting with the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station to strategize on traffic management at Zuma Beach. Traffic congestion is expected around the Zuma Beach entrance because the Busch Drive underpass leading into the main entrance is closed due to flooding. Sheriff’s Deputies will be on hand.

Busch Drive underpass entrance to Zuma Beach is closed. Coming from east (Santa Monica) turn left onto Westward Beach Road. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

🚧 Busch Drive underpass leading into the main entrance to Zuma Beach is closed due to flooding. Coming from east (Santa Monica) turn left onto Westward Beach Road. @CityMalibu @LACoPublicWorks @lacdbh @LHSLASD 🧵 see second tweet for entrance. pic.twitter.com/erK5YzmXpK — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) June 29, 2023

Visitors to Zuma Beach Should Be Prepared:

Expect traffic backups in and around Zuma.



Coming from the east/Kanan Dume Road, enter Zuma Beach from PCH in the left lane only, the Busch Drive underpass is closed.



Have your payment ready in hand.



Slow down and drive carefully, watch for pedestrians and cyclists.



Consider using public transit. Look up transit options from Moorpark and Thousand Oaks www.toaks.org/beachbus; from Agoura Hills https://www.agourahillscity.org/department/community-services-parks-recreation/beach-bus; from Santa Monica: https://www.metro.net/riding/schedules/?line=134-13168.

Have a safe and fun beach day in Malibu!

Fireworks are prohibited in the City of Malibu and Pepperdine University is reminding visitors with signage on campus.

Pepperdine Univeristy reminds the community that all fireworks are prohibited in this area and in the City of Malibu. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Malibu Bluffs Park Multipurpose Field will be closed for maintenance from July 5 through August 14.

Malibu Bluffs Park Multipurpose Field will be closed for maintenance from July 5 through August 14. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Malibu City Hall will be closed on Monday and Tuesday July 3 and 4. The Community Swimming Pool will be open July 3 and closed July 4. For more information about City parks and facilities, visit: https://www.malibucity.org/facilities. Have a safe and happy holiday, Malibu!

