City of Malibu prepares for traffic near Zuma Beach; Busch Drive underpass closed due to flooding

By Samantha Bravo
In anticipation of the busy July 4th holiday and the rest of the summer beach season, City of Malibu staff are meeting with the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station to strategize on traffic management at Zuma Beach. Traffic congestion is expected around the Zuma Beach entrance because the Busch Drive underpass leading into the main entrance is closed due to flooding. Sheriff’s Deputies will be on hand.

Busch Drive Closed
Visitors to Zuma Beach Should Be Prepared: 

Have a safe and fun beach day in Malibu! 

Fireworks are prohibited in the City of Malibu and Pepperdine University is reminding visitors with signage on campus.

No Fireworks at Pepperdine
Pepperdine Univeristy reminds the community that all fireworks are prohibited in this area and in the City of Malibu. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Malibu Bluffs Park Multipurpose Field will be closed for maintenance from July 5 through August 14.

Malibu Bluffs Park Sign
Malibu Bluffs Park Multipurpose Field will be closed for maintenance from July 5 through August 14. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Malibu City Hall will be closed on Monday and Tuesday July 3 and 4. The Community Swimming Pool will be open July 3 and closed July 4. For more information about City parks and facilities, visit: https://www.malibucity.org/facilities. Have a safe and happy holiday, Malibu!

