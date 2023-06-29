HomeNews
City of Malibu receives California Resource Recovery Association Dave Hardy Leadership in Organics Award

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
The City of Malibu received the California Resource Recovery Association Dave Hardy Leadership in Organics Award on June 6. The City received the award in recognition of its robust Organics Recycling Program outreach events and marketing, including monthly virtual organic waste recycling trainings to the public, in-person trainings for seniors, virtual trainings for the Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission, social media messaging, and advertisements in the local newspaper. These public outreach efforts have helped increase participation in the Organics Recycling Program since October 2022. Learn more about the Organics Recycling Program.

