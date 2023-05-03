Community members join state Assembly member Jacqui Irwin on Sunday hike

The Malibu Democratic Club is planning three more hikes over the summer

By Jane Albrecht

Special to the Malibu Times

This past Sunday, April 30, Malibu’s state Assembly Member Jacqui Irwin joined members of the community on a springtime hike in Zuma Canyon. The group was treated to plentiful sightings of wildflowers, rabbits, lizards, birds, and even fossils while enjoying a unique opportunity to engage with our new state Assembly member. The hike was hosted by the Malibu Democratic Club (MDC), and led by Gina Muscatel (membership co-chair) and Hap Henry (MDC board member).

During the hike, Irwin and community members discussed several issues, including legislation Irwin sponsored to preserve lower property tax assessment status for Woolsey Fire home rebuilds, assistance for those impacted by fires and floods, and the importance of preserving open spaces. The scenic setting along Zuma Creek provided the perfect backdrop for the conversation.

Community members cross a small creek during the Sunday, April 30, hike with state Assembly Member Jacqui Irwin in Zuma Canyon. Contributed Photo

Afterwards, hikers and others gathered for lunch on the outdoor patio of the Malibu Brewing Company.

The hikes, followed by lunch, have already proved quite popular. The Malibu Democratic Club is planning three more hikes over the summer — one each in June, July, and August. Information on those hikes will be provided closer in time to each hike. For more information, go to www.MalibuDemocraticClub.org, or email Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org

