Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on May 8

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:
May 8:
Ceremonial Presentations:
- Presentation on “Safer from Wildfires” Framework and the New Regulations Making Insurance Available and Affordable for all Californians
- Presentation on 2022 Environmental Programs Accomplishments (POLLUTION PREVENTION)
- Update Regarding Separation from Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District
New Items:
- Disbandment of the Homelessness Task Force
- Award Storm Drain Trash Screens Installation Phase Two Project
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Appeal Nos. 22-006 and 22-012 – Appeals of Planning Commission Resolution No. 22-46 (33650 Pacific Coast Highway; Owner: Charals Haagan; Appellants: Jake Jenson and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority)
New Business:
- Letter in Opposition to Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Motion to Take Actionable Steps to Depopulate and Decarcerate the Los Angeles County Jails. Recommended Action: Consider authorizing the Mayor to send a letter to Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Hilda Solis and Lindsey Horvath in opposition to a proposed motion to take actionable steps to depopulate and decarcerate the Los Angeles County jails.
- Letter in Opposition to Rotating Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies to Other Stations at Least Every Five Years. Recommended Action: Consider authorizing the Mayor to send a letter to Los Angeles County Sheriff, with copies sent to the Civilian Oversight Commission and Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, in opposition to a recommendation to rotate patrol deputies in periodic rotations, no longer than every five years.
- Malibu Arts Association Art Show Event Series Fee Waiver. Recommended Action: Consider whether to approve the request from the Malibu Arts Association to waive facility use fees, staffing costs, and permit fees for an Art Show event series at Legacy Park.
