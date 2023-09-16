Zuma Beach underpass closure may delay the Malibu Triathlon

Due to the current piles of debris from the recent heavy rains, the Zuma Beach underpass at Zuma Creek has been closed since March and during the Fourth of July weekend.

This closure has impacted visitors coming Eastbound from Santa Monica to Zuma Beach, having to do a U-Turn on PCH or find parking near Westward Beach.

The underpass has hindered over city officials and left organizers for the annual Malibu Triathlon concerned with hosting the event.

During the City Council meeting on Monday Sept. 11, Councilmember Steve Uhring asked what the delay was in clearing the debris and if it will be cleared out for the annual Malibu Triathlon. Public Works Director Rob DeBoux said it’s LA County Beaches and Harbors property.

“I haven’t heard back from Beaches & Harbors or Caltrans but that’s on our list to get them going and we’re going to try to figure out a solution there,—that’s all Beaches & Harbors property,” DeBoux said. “I believe several years ago there was a project for them to fix this, and they got hung up on some environmental and coastal commission issues, so we look forward to trying to facilitate some type of solution out there.”

The traditional racecourse, which takes place on September 30 and October 1, utilizies the Zuma Beach underpass. The underpass has experienced similar flooding last winter.

“Unfortunately, on August 28th, LA Beaches and Harbors confirmed that the Zuma underpass would not be cleared out this year because the standing water has become home to the Tidewater Goby, an endangered species of native California fish protected by the Endangered Species Act,” Malibu Triathlon organizers told The Malibu Times. “For the past few weeks we have been working with local agencies to create a route that would avoid this area. We have initiated a comprehensive appeal to present our alternative route that guarantees the safety and integrity of the event.”

The appeal will be reviewed during the Malibu Planning Commission on Monday, September 18, at 6:30 PM.

The City of Malibu released a statement during City Manager Steve McClary’s City Manager’s updates on Friday, Sept. 15.

“The U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife has identified an endangered fish species in the flooded area and will not allow the use of a temporary bridge crossing, which has been used in prior years when moderate flooding occurred,” the report says. “A final racecourse plan which did not propose the use of the undercrossing was not approved at the time of the required Malibu Municipal Code noticing and Director Determination issuance dates. The Planning Commission will consider the appeal and determine if the event will take place on September 30 and October 1.”

The Malibu Times reached out to LA County Beaches & Harbors, who said they are aware about the debris.

Now in its 38th year, organizers are expecting over 5,000 athletes to participate in the annual swim-bike-run race.

Since 2007, the Malibu Triathlon has raised more than $17 million, resulting in the development of life-saving treatments that are helping children around the world in their fight against cancer. The acclaimed race welcomes triathlon enthusiasts, international athletes, celebrities and Fortune 500 companies all competing to raise money for the cause.

For event details and information on the Malibu Triathlon visit MalibuTri.com. For information on the Super League Triathlon Championship Series, visit SuperLeagueTriathlon.com.

