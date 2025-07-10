Young boy killed when massive tree limb snaps at King Gillette Ranch

Park closed indefinitely as investigation ensues

An 8-year-old boy is dead and four others injured after a massive oak tree branch unexpectedly snapped and fell on a group of children and adults at a summer camp held at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas.

The tragedy occurred on July 9 around 2:45 p.m. at Camp Wildcraft, which had temporarily relocated to the 500-acre park this summer due to damage from the Palisades Fire. The large branch, estimated to be 25 to 30 feet long, broke off from a towering oak tree and came crashing down on picnic tables where campers had gathered right before parent pick-ups.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that five individuals were injured in the incident. In addition to the young boy, who later died at a hospital, an 11-year-old girl suffered a broken leg and was airlifted from the scene. A 5-year-old boy sustained head lacerations, while two men — ages 22 and 73 — also suffered minor injuries. According to the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA), which manages the park, “We can confirm that camp staff immediately began rendering aid following the incident, and emergency responders continued life-saving efforts on arrival.”

Witnesses described hearing a loud cracking sound moments before the branch fell, giving those nearby little time to react. First responders from the L.A. County Fire Department rushed to the scene, and the area was immediately securedfor safety.

The entrance to King Gillette Ranch was closed off to the public Wednesday evening as homicide detectives launched an investigation into what officials are calling a devastating accident. A sign at the front gate now reads: “Area Closed Due to Hazardous Conditions.” The park will be closed indefinitely.

While the MRCA is not offering interviews as of July 10, the agency did issue a statement expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy. “Words cannot express the depth of our sorrow. Our hearts are with the child’s family, friends, and all those affected by this unimaginable tragedy,” the MRCA said. “The safety and well-being of children and adults in our parks is, and always will be, our highest priority. This is a profoundly difficult time for our entire MRCA community and the parks community of the Santa Monica Mountains,” the MRCA said. “We grieve alongside the family and ask for compassion and privacy as they navigate this loss.”

MRCA officials say they are cooperating fully with investigators and are committed to a thorough and transparent investigation. The agency has not yet commented on The Malibu Times’ queries as to whether the tree had been inspected prior to the start of camp, whether it will conduct its own investigation into the tragedy, and whether it will send arborists to conduct evaluations on all the trees at King Gillette. But MRCA did reply, “Additional details, including safety protocols and inspection processes, will be shared as they become available and appropriate.”

Meanwhile, local residents and parkgoers were left shaken. Some expressed concern about whether the park’s hundreds of trees were assessed before camps were allowed to open on the grounds.

“I did hear that the camp had been moved here,” one neighbor said. “I just hope a proper safety review was done before kids were brought in.”

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath also released a statement: “My heart is with everyone impacted by this tragic situation. We are actively working to provide all possible support. We hold everyone involved in our thoughts and pray for their safety.

An eerily similar incident occurred in July 2015 adjacent to the Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena. In that incidenta 75-year-old pine tree nearly 70-feet tall suddenly uprooted and struck more than 30 children ages 5-9 who were waiting to be picked up from summer camp. Eight children were injured, two critically.

In 2013 at a summer camp near Yosemite in Groveland California, a 21-year-old counselor was killed in a tree collapse.Four other staff members were injured. No definitive cause was ever determined in the 2015 or 2013 tree events. According to the National Weather Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 30 to 40 people die each year in the United States due to falling trees or tree limbs.

Like this: Like Loading...