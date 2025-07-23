Former Malibu resident Ozzy Osbourne dies

Considered one of the inventors of heavy metal rock, Ozzy Osbourne, the lead singer of Black Sabbath, has died. Known to fans as the “Prince of Darkness,” Osbourne just recently gave his final performances billed as retirement concerts. The heavily eyelinered performer suffered from a rare genetic condition known as Parkinsonism, which is similar to Parkinson’s disease. Due to his illness, he performed while sitting on a black throne for his final concert this month in his hometown, Birmingham, England.

In 2002, Osbourne and his family were featured in the highly successful reality TV show “The Osbournes.” The show, that ran for four seasons, featured the often funny and over-the-top lifestyle that Ozzy, wife Sharon, and children Kelly and Jack led in their homes in Beverly Hills and Malibu. The show became one of MTV’s most popular and highest-rated programs. The family sold their La Costa beach house in 2012. Ozzy Osbourne died July 22. He was 76.

