Update: Child dies after tree branch falls at King Gillette Ranch

Update Thursday July 10: An 8-year-old boy who was critically injured when a large tree branch fell on a group of park-goers at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas on Wednesday afternoon has died, authorities confirmed. Several others were also injured in the incident.

Original story:

One child is reported in critical condition and at least four others hurt after a large tree branch fell near the entrance to King Gillette Ranch Park along Mulholland Highway and Las Virgenes in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area. The large limb struck several people around midday on Wednesday, July 9. According to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, multiple individuals required medical assistance, and at least one person was airlifted to UCLA hospital due to serious injuries.

The incident unfolded as the group was apparently enjoying the shade of the tree and having a picnic. Emergency responders — ground units and air ambulances — were dispatched promptly after the massive branch dislodged from a tall, mature tree. Park response teams closed the affected section of Mulholland Highway to secure the area and inspect the health of nearby trees.

Experts note that older trees in the Santa Monica range, especially those weakened by drought, age, or root disturbance, are at heightened risk of dropping limbs. Even with tree maintenance, isolated hazardous branches can still pose unexpected dangers.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has launched an investigation to determine if natural causes like rot or wind stress or external factors (for instance, recent storms or construction) were at play. Similar branches have fallen in recent years, prompting occasional trail closures and arborist-led interventions.

