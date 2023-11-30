William Street 1960-2023

William August Street was born November 14, 1960, to Albert and Betty Street. He spent his youth surfing at Lachuza Point and hiking the hills near his home in his beloved Malibu. He was at home in the water and excelled at water polo and swimming at Samohi.

William lived a life of service. After high school, he worked as a lifeguard during the summers and as a professional diver, harvesting sea urchins off the Channel Islands during the winter. In 1989, he received the “Rescue of the Year” award from L.A. County Lifeguards for saving a man with a serious neck injury in heavy surf off Zuma Beach.

After 20 years of lifeguarding, he retired from L.A. County and began his career as a registered nurse. Over the years, he received specialized training and served as a dialysis nurse in hospital Intensive Care Units. He was an empathetic professional who deeply cared for his patients, regardless of their circumstances.

Throughout his life, he loved anything one could do in and on the ocean – – from surfing to diving, sailing, and kite surfing. He loved all dogs and was seldom seen without one of his yellow labs: Ocean, Cedar, and Maggie Mae. He cherished and pampered them all. Predeceased by his sister Cathy, William is survived by his sister Meg, brothers David (Giny) and Tom (Barbara), niece Kate and nephews Joe and Ryan. He was easy-going, kind, humble, and intelligent. William was a great human being, and for those who knew and loved him, he’ll be greatly missed.

