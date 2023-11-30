Pamela Borchert 1937-2023

Pamela Borchert died peacefully in her sleep at her home on Pt. Dume on November 17th. Pamela was Born September 22nd, 1937, in Darling Point, Sydney, Australia. She met her husband Rudy on Bondi Beach in Sydney. They moved to Malibu in 1960 and never left. Pamela was loved by all who knew her for her grace, elegance, charity and presence. She is survived by her daughter Bettina, son Brent, Grandchildren Eli, Dakota, Scarlet and Sabrina, and great-granddaughter Reagan. A private memorial will be held at her home. Please contact Bettina or Brent for details.

