Dog of Summer 2023 Contestants & Winners

Dog of Summer Winner: Oscar Bono, submitted by the Oscar Bono Family.

Oscar Bono is a wonderful choice to win Best Dog of the Summer because he is a Malibu Locals’ Favorite! Wherever he goes, he is a magnet for love and gives just as much as he receives to his family, everyone around town, the local hotspots, grocers, farmers’ market, and his favorite, the parks and beaches. His love for Malibu is as deep as the oceans he adores. A day away from the beach is the only thing that makes him sad. He makes every day better when he is around! Everyone loves Oscar, and Oscar loves Malibu!

Runner Up: Kaya, submitted by Jaz Abbey

Hi, I’m Kaya, and anyone who has met me will tell you that I am the dog of the summer! I’m the sweetest, friendliest, and most energetic pup in Malibu! My family will say that they rescued me 11 years ago when I was only one year old, but really, I rescued them. I love helping my family on the tennis court by stealing all the balls that they are using, and I’m excellent at catching treats in the air! In my free time, I like taking sunset walks along Zuma Beach, keeping my grandma company, and getting rewarded for my service with pieces of Lily’s burritos! Thank you for considering me!!

Kaya

Most Creative Editorial: Maggie May, submitted by Brad Smith.

Maggie May was pretty in pink way before the Barbie movie craze. She’s a hybrid— half Pug, — half Golden Retriever. Maggie exudes an understated yet fashionable flair with her pink collar and accessories.

Maggie May

Honorable Mention(s): Peanut and Dakota, submitted by Anne Blackwood.

Here are pictures of our two dogs of summer, Peanut and Dakota. When they are not hanging out at home in Malibu, they head up to their cabin in Big Bear. Peanut (13), on the right below, is a Wheaton Terrier mix we rescued as a puppy. And her younger brother, Dakota (9), on the left, was also rescued as a puppy. Peanut had a tumor removed above her right eye a few years ago, which resulted in her not being able to close her right eye. She wears her goggles to protect her eye when she rolls in the sand after playing in the lake. Dakota is passionate about his tennis balls and will swim anywhere for one. Life is good for these two pups.

Peanut and Dakota

Most Unique Staging: Pom Pom, submitted by James.

Despite medical issues and losing most of her teeth, Pompom still can’t resist a fun summer day at Zuma Beach!

Pompom

Mochi

Mochi loves Zuma Beach! and the Hannah Montana Malibu Beach House! He really is such a good dog, pure breed Shiba Inu. Survivor from the 2018 Malibu fires, Survivor from Leptos, Survivor from so many coyotes surrounding him day and night!

Mochi

Now in her 70s, Maggie is embracing aging, as showcased in the Barbie movie. If she wins Dog of Summer, she wants a tour of Barbie’s Malibu pad to check out Taffy’s dog house.

Benny

If you encounter Benny on the beach, expect a big kiss. This two-year-old champagne-colored Boston Terrier is all licks. When he isn’t being a lover boy, his favorite beach activity is chasing balls and taking visors off of people’s heads. He usually returns the caps to the owner. Usually. Often. Sometimes.

Benny

Boogie

Boogie is named after the boogie board! He is a true Malibu beach dog. He loves the sand, the surf, and the sunsets. He spreads joy and love wherever he goes. He is known by many in Malibu, and his favorite beach is Broad Beach. Submitted by his momma, Katie.

Boogie

Frankie

This is Frankie, our COVID rescue dog who is three years old. She enjoyed hiking this spring when the streams were full of water in Solstice Canyon and going to the beach in the summer. She is truly a Malibu dog who goes from our beaches to the mountains. I’m a doctor, and she often goes to work with me and calms the patients down. Lastly, although we adopted her from a rescue in Utah, her original name was “Malibu.”

Gary Green.

Frankie

Rocky

Meet 12-year-old Golden Retriever Rocky, who likes to preside over the Trancas Canyon Dog Park every afternoon. He also likes to stroll by the nursery, Kristy’s, and Vintage, then top it off with a Puppuccino at Starbucks. He loves the Malibu life!!!

Rocky

Ramone

Ramone Folb at Topanga Beach.

Ramone

Paco

I’m Paco, and I’ve spent my whole life on Latigo Beach. I’m seven years old now. Time flies when you love where you live! I think I should be chosen as Malibu’s Best Dog of Summer because I am an ambassador of happiness on the beach. I make people smile and bring joy to their lives. Children love me, and I’m very gentle with them. I play well with other dogs, too, and I love Malibu! Come to Latigo Beach, and I’ll give you a big kiss!

Paco

Winning Prizes

First-place winner wins a $50 gift card

Runner-up receives a $30 gift card, and all three additional winners receive a $20 gift card. If you are the winner, contact our office at (310) 456-5507 to schedule to pick up your prize!

Thank you all for participating in The Malibu Times’ annual Dog of Summer contest and sharing your special pups! See you next year!

