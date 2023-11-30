Holiday cheer will help Malibuites joyfully finish this year

The Malibu Times gathered a list of fun events to enjoy with your families beginning this weekend

Malibu is getting ready for another festive holiday season. There’s breakfast with Santa, snow on the pier, concerts of all varieties, a holiday boutique, a Woodie Parade, and a toy drive, and merrymakers of all ages can write a letter to Santa or a special loved one. Here’s an overview of some of the fun activities.

Let it Snow & Celebrate the Merriment on the Pier

​Malibu Farm gets locals ready for the season with “Let it Snow!” Every evening at 5 p.m. throughout December, eco-friendly artificial snow will glisten the pier, providing fun for all ages.

Make sure to also book reservations for the establishment’s wildly popular annual Santa Lucia event. The restaurant’s proprietor, Helene Henderson, is a native of Sweden and brings the glowing, culturally intriguing Christmas celebration to Malibu on Dec. 9 at 5 and 7 p.m. (two seatings). Finally, make sure to enjoy Breakfast with Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Snow Much Fun!

​Malibu Pacific Church invites all members of the community to Snow Much Fun! The Dec. 1 event from 6 to 9 p.m. features real snow! Kelli Fangmann, the church’s representative, describes the experience as “the most epic Christmas party, with sledding and dinner.” The event is completely free, but the church asks for attendees to register at www.snowinmalibu.com.

The Adamson House

​Enjoy the annual holiday goings-on at the architectural gem of Malibu, the historic Adamson House, located right next to the Malibu Lagoon. Docent-led tours cost only $7 for adults, $2 for ages 6-17, and admission is free for children under 5 years old. Visitors must pay in cash only for the tours and the last tour begins at 2 p.m. The property closes at 3 p.m. A complimentary garden tour is offered at 10 a.m. on Fridays and includes an Adamson House tour.

“We hope that visitors consider shopping for holiday gifts at the wonderful gift shop,” said John Mazza, a member of the Adamson House Foundation. His wife, Robby Mazza, volunteers at the gift shop, and she noted the shop offers original Malibu pottery tiles as well as tile reproductions, unique gifts, and other keepsake items. They make for ideal gifts for that special someone, Robby Mazza added. The shop is open from Thursday to Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m.

Toys for Tots

​Everyone in the community is cordially invited to join in the fun on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. as Malibu’s Navy League celebrates “A Malibu Community Celebration,” the organization’s 14th annual Toys for Tots toy drive for needy children. Hosted by First Bank, the event will feature snacks and beverages with Rocky Oaks Estate Vineyards providing great wine.

Try to attend the traditional community gathering, which is hosted by Sandy Cordova, branch manager at the bank. However, if you can’t attend the event, consider sharing holiday joy by dropping off a new and unwrapped toy at First Bank, which is the toy drive’s community drop-off site. The U.S. Marine Corps’ last pick up of donated items will be by Dec. 17, to ensure the toys are delivered in time for the holiday.

Annual Malibu Creche

​Happy 60th anniversary to the Keep Christ in Christmas committee which has offered the Malibu creche at Webb Way and Pacific Coast Highway for six decades! An interfaith effort, the creche beautifully celebrates the season. This year, make sure to join in the fun by attending the community caroling and candle-lighting events on one or all three of times. The events are offered on Sundays Dec. 3, 10, 17, and 24 at 1 p.m. Festive, fun and free — this is one of Malibu’s strongest and longest-lasting holiday traditions.

Our Lady of Malibu’s Annual Christmas Marketplace

​On Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Our Lady of Malibu School’s annual holiday community event — a wonderful Christmas marketplace, will provide arts and crafts for kids while parents shop. The market features terrific vendors. There is a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Photos with Santa are available from noon to 4 p.m. for $20.

ABC Christmas Tree Lot: Community Night 12/9

On Friday, Dec. 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Malibu High School Athletic Booster Club, sponsor of the annual ABC Christmas Tree lot, welcomes all residents to its community night at the lot. Buy your Christmas tree at the Athletic Booster Club’s lot and support athletics at our schools! Also for sale are Shark Wear, ornaments and wreaths. Stock up and decorate for Christmas.

The tree lot is at the Chili Cook-Off Site and will feature a food truck, the MHS choir, entertainment, arts and crafts, and cider — it will be fun for the whole family! Visit the Christmas tree lot through Dec. 10. It is open to share its fresh trees, wreaths, ornaments, and MHS apparel Mondays to Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m., Fridays from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m.

Chanukah at Point Dume

​Begin your Chanukah celebrations at the Malibu Pier on Dec. 7! Enjoy delicious Chanukah delicacies, and a Grand Menorah lighting with a special guest appearance by Malibu’s own Brandon Jenner. The festivities begin at 3:30.

“I’m so happy to be part of the celebration!” Jenner says.

Also, consider joining the community and celebrating Chanukah at Point Dume Village Plaza on Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m. The wonderful experience will include great food and entertainment, with multiple activities, including face painting, kids activities, a donut menorah, and more. The Chabad of Malibu would love to see you there.

Postal Annex offers its first holiday event: ‘A Letter to Santa and Loved Ones’

​The Postal Annex in Trancas Country Mart is launching a new tradition. Dubbed “A Letter to Santa and Loved Ones,” residents can join in the fun on Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23, from noon to 3 p.m. Attendees can write a letter to Santa and put it in his special mailbox! Or, if you’re an adult, you can handwrite a special note for a loved one or friend.

​“I wanted to create a space where one will want to take the time to write a handwritten letter to a friend,” said Jasmind Jones, co-owner of Postal Annex. “I noticed that when customers who come into our postal business open up a handwritten note, they thoroughly appreciate getting it.”

Jones noted that the Postal Annex will provide all the stationery and writing materials and will certainly not forget the stickers for the little kiddos.

​The four Saturday gatherings will also support local small businesses, including Plush Luxury Events, which is providing the decor and set-up for the event.

​“We are looking forward to participating in this small community event,” said T’Shani DeRouen, owner of Plush Luxury. “Jasmind wants to create an environment to create nostalgic memories during the holidays! Come shop and enjoy products from local businesses as well.”

Allens Berries and Treats, a local chocolatier, will join in on the fun on Dec. 2. Malibu baker Jenefer Taylor of Bluem Malibu will provide organic cake bites on Dec. 9.

“This is my absolute favorite time of year!” Taylor exclaimed. “I love pouring my heart into the desserts I bake, but the real joy is in seeing families and loved ones enjoying them together.”

Cakes by Christina will provide delicious delicacies made with almond flour on Dec. 16. Trendy Treats will share their scrumptious items on Dec. 23. Follow the Sun Soaps, made right here in Malibu, will be on show as well.

​The Postal Annex and all the vendors invite all of Malibu to join in the celebration.

Santa Paws

​On Sunday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the City of Malibu invites community members to its complimentary event, Santa Paws at Bluffs Park. Come celebrate the joy of the holiday season with a morning full of tail wagging, festive cheer, and precious memories with your pooch as they pose with Santa. Please ensure that your pet is on a leash and under control at all times during the event for the safety of all attendees. For more information, visit MalibuCity.org/Santapaws, or call (310) 317-1364.

Breakfast with Santa

​The big guy will also visit with wee ones and families who can enjoy a tasty breakfast box, hot chocolate, and a chance to visit Santa’s North Pole friends. On the morning of Dec. 16, visit City Hall from 9 to 11 a.m., and for $10 per person, one can eat, meet, and greet as well as enjoy an art activity, story time, and photo opportunities. Reservations are highly recommended as limited walk-ups will be accepted. To enjoy the merry morning in Malibu and secure a spot, visit Malibucity.org/Santa, or call (310) 317-1364.

The 20th Annual Woodie Parade

“Yes it’s that time of year again! The air is filled with the smell of pine, hot apple cider, sawdust, 30 weight oil, and burned clutches. Yes, it’s time for the 20th Annual Malibu Woodie Parade.

For 20 years, Malibu’s — and the local band Malibooz’s — John Zambetti has organized the annual Woodie Parade, a celebration that features the wonderful vehicles harkening back to when Malibu put surfing on the map. Woodies usually carry surfboards and bikes. However, for the parade, they’re showcasing Christmas decorations and lights as they travel throughout the city with great fanfare.

​“John’s done it all!” said Bill Sampson, owner of a 1948 Mercury Woodie. “We’ve been doing this for 20 years and I’ve been to all the Malibu Woodie Parades. John founded the parade and he has organized each one. He’s dispensed goodies, gotten bands to appear, arranged all the stopping places, and ensured we all had a wonderful time.”

​This year, the parade begins at Paradise Cove Restaurant at 1 p.m. on Dec. 17. The celebratory entourage will arrive at Dreamland between 1:30 and 1:45. Come join the fun as a spectator and watch — or follow — Malibu’s wonderful Woodie parade.

Make Musical Memories with Student Music Groups​

​The orchestra from Malibu High School and Malibu Middle School will perform on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. and will sing a wide variety of classical selections with numerous guest appearances.

The school’s band will have a concert performance on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. On Dec. 14, the school choir will perform at 6 p.m. All events are in the Malibu High School auditorium and are open to the public.

​Happy Holidays and Happy Chanukah from The Malibu Times!

