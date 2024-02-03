Westward Beach shoulder repair project done without lane for cyclists or pedestrians 

Public Works Commission received a presentation for Phase 1 of the Civic Center Water Treatment Facility

The Public Works Commission met in person at City Hall last week and received an update from the Westward Beach project and a presentation of the Wastewater and recycled water rates for the Civic Center Water Treatment Facility (Phase One).

The construction of Phase One of the CCWTF was completed in October 2018. All developed properties within the Phase One boundaries connected their private wastewater lines to the city’s wastewater collection system. In accordance with the requirements of Proposition 218, the city adopted wastewater and recycled water service rates in July 2017. These calculated service rates ensure the sustainability and efficiency of the CCWTF, wastewater collection system, and the recycled water distribution system. The service rates also generate sufficient revenue to offset the operation, maintenance, and management costs associated with these facilities. The current service rates are set to expire on June 30.

On Nov. 13, 2023, City Council approved an agreement with Water Resources Economics to prepare an update to the wastewater and recycled water rates for the Civic Center Water Treatment Plant (CCWTF). The rate study update will provide proposed rates for fiscal years 2024-25 through 2027-28. The study will include detailed cost analysis of the CCWTF to determine the amount of funding needed for the operating and capital expenses. The objectives used in the development of the recommended rates will be an equitable sharing of the wastewater and recycled water costs based on actual services provided. In addition, the rates will be developed to promote sustainable operations, maintenance and capital improvements.

Public Works Director Rob DeBoux provided an update on Caltrans items and said they’re implementing optical speed bars on PCH. Optical speed bars are transverse stripes spaced at gradually decreasing distances. The rationale for using them is to increase drivers’ perception of speed and cause them to reduce speed.

“It has been shown and proven that it can get people to slow down,” DeBoux said.

The commission also received a report on the Westward Beach project. The project was an effort to improve the parking along Westward Beach Road, between Birdview Avenue, to approximately 1,100 feet west. The contractor has completed the repair work and the final pavement restoration on the Westward Beach Road shoulder repair project. City staff and the contractor are working on additional striping.

According to the city’s website, the project was initially going to include a 12-foot-wide combination sidewalk and bicycle path, and a bicycle connection from PCH to Westward Beach Road. A new concrete sand barrier was also expected to be placed between the beach and the proposed parking area to prevent sand from going onto the new sidewalk and parking area.

“It definitely was not the project that it originally was going to be, with diagonal parking and a walkway, but it’s giving the parking that everyone wanted,” Deputy Public Works Director Travis Hart said.

Back in March 2022, the commission had proposed to add a bicyclist and pedestrian lane, however, DuBoux said to minimize the concrete foundation on the beach there would be no room for an additional bicycle lane.

Commissioners asked if there was any damage from the recent storm, such as erosion. Hart said they have not noticed any erosion beginning.

The project was completed on Jan. 26.

DeBoux said the city and Caltrans have been walking up and down PCH to see what projects they will prioritize. To see the list of project’s visit https://www.malibucity.org/pchsafety.

The commission will also need to develop a list of commission activities for the period of July through December 2023 to be included in the city managers’ mid-year commission activity report.

At the June 26, 2023, regular council meeting, the council approved a list of assignments for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 for the Public Works Commission. The commission assignments included the requirement for each commission to provide the City Council with a mid-year written report of commission activities.

The list includes:

Review and make recommendations to the City Council on Capital Improvement and Disaster Projects Review and make recommendations to the City Council for an updated five-year Capital Improvement Projects Plan Report on the status of Los Angeles County Waterworks, District 29 infrastructure and make recommendations toward long-term solutions Review utility undergrounding options within the city Review parking issues citywide Review and make recommendations regarding a Green Fleet Policy Review and make recommendations regarding a Neighborhood Beautification Program Review the maintenance and monitoring of the city’s landslide assessment districts Review and make recommendations on the Pavement Management Plan Review the operation and maintenance of the wastewater and stormwater treatment facilities Review and make recommendations on offsite Private Development mitigation measures that are constructed within the public right-of-way Incorporate discussion of alternative transportation modes, such as bike lanes, in all road improvement projects Receive updates on outside agencies proposed projects Evaluate needs and coverage for cellular and internet services, and make a recommendation to the City Council Make bimonthly oral reports to the City Council on Commission activity Submit a mid-year written report to the City Council on Commission activities

The report will be presented on the City Council meeting on Feb. 26.

