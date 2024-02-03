BREAKING: Evacuation order issued in Topanga Canyon

Immediate threat to life in Topanga Canyon, evacuations order issued. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED DUE TO POSSIBLE MUD/DEBRIS FLOWS IN THE AREA OF SANTA MARIA RD. N/O TOPANGA CYN. IN EFFECT THROUGH 6:00PM 2/6/24.

Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED DUE TO POSSIBLE MUD/DEBRIS FLOWS IN THE AREA OF SANTA MARIA RD. N/O TOPANGA CYN. IN EFFECT THROUGH 6:00PM 2/6/24. — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) February 4, 2024

