Heavy rain expected this weekend in Malibu; be prepared, where to find sand bags 

A strong and wet storm system will arrive Saturday evening, February 3, bringing heavy rain to much of southern California, including Malibu, with 3-6″ in coasts and valleys in a 24-36 hour period Sunday into Monday, creating the strong possibility of flooding, mud and debris flows and rockslides, and hazardous road conditions. Rain will continue through at least Tuesday morning, with showers through midweek.

Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions due to water, mud, rocks and debris in the roadway and low visibility, especially in canyons; possible power outages and traffic signal outage; and downed power lines. Beware hazardous beach and ocean water conditions due to beach erosion, rip currents, debris in the water, and large, dangerous surf. Watch for workers and work vehicles in the road.

Under California law, come to a complete stop at any intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal.

The LA County Dept Public Health advises against coming contact with ocean water near discharging rivers, creeks and storm drains within 72 hours of significant rainfall due to high levels of bacteria and pollution.

All emergency information will be posted on the City website and on social media. All current City alerts are posted on the Alerts webpage. To sign up for alerts, visit the webpage (scroll to Alert Center, choose category).

The City is monitoring weather and road conditions, coordinating with partner agencies, monitoring roads, hillsides, and clearing drainage to prevent flooding, and using blade trucks to clear rocks and keep the roads safe. Public Works will pre-place heavy equipment at strategic locations.

Monitor local AM and FM news radio for emergency information using battery powered, solar, hand crank or car radios, which will function during power outages. .

Do not touch or approach downed power lines – stay back, warn others and call 911.

SANDBAG AND SAND LOCATIONS IN MALIBU AREA

Zuma Beach Lifeguard Headquarters does not have sand for sandbags. Please do not remove sand from the beach, it is a violation of LA County Code. Plastic sandbags are banned in the City of Malibu (burlap or jute are allowed). LA County Fire Stations have free sandbags available for residents; some stations also have sand. Call stations to find out if they have sand and sandbags, or use the sandbag locator website.

Updated timing graphic, with the focus now on the late Sat -Tue/Wed storm system. Heavy Rain expected with potential for damaging, life-threatening flooding. Strong winds 🙴 high elevation snow as well. Prepare now! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/WaePYcig47 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 2, 2024

Hazardous surf is happening now 🙴 will likely continue through well into this coming week. The next storm will bring additional gales, with storm force gusts possible. Use caution on the beaches and mariners stay in port. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/sYwpZUxmgz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 3, 2024

