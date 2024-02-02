The following incidents were reported between Dec. 17 to Dec. 23

12/17

Identity Theft

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key in the lockbox when surfing and upon return the key was missing and the victim’s iPhone and wallet were taken. The victim received a notification of two charges made to their credit cards. One is at Van Cleef and Arpel for $7,273.13 in Costa Mesa, and another is for a Louis Vuitton bag for $13,252.26. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

12/21

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Canyon was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they left the key on top of the rear driver-side tire, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing, and an iPhone and an estimated $1,000 in cash were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

12/21

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked outside a resident’s home was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s extra key fob was stolen from the center console. There was no damage made to the vehicle. The key fob was estimated to cost $200 to replace. There were no security cameras available for evidence.￼￼

12/23

Vandalism

A building in the Cross Creek shopping center was vandalized, and the property manager said they had to pay $500 to purchase paint to cover the graffiti.

12/23

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim parked their vehicle in the paid parking lot, locked their vehicle, and upon return, their window was left ajar, and their belongings were taken from the glove department. There were no security cameras available for evidence.￼￼

