From the Right: How to approach the nation’s border situation

By Don Schmitz

Operation Lone Star State, launched by Texas, is the state’s desperate effort to protect its citizens from the largest illegal migration of humanity in the history of the world.

Over 6 million people have poured into America in the three years of the Biden administration, from Latin America, Asia, and Africa, more than the population of Montana, Nevada, and New Mexico combined. Those caught are released into the country with a promise to appear at a deportation hearing months later. Most don’t show up and disappear. Millions more are never apprehended. Neighborhoods are turned into third-world slums, American homeless are turned away from shelters now housing illegal immigrants, while schools are closed to house them as well.

Texas has found torture houses where the cartel thugs rape victims and cut off limbs demanding ransom from families, while lawlessness permeates our nation. The Walk Free Foundation reports that there are 400,000 modern-day slaves in the U.S. in the sex trade and doing forced labor. Over a quarter million Americans have died from fentanyl since 2018, which pours across the border. That’s more than double the deaths of every war since World War II, combined.

On Jan. 17, 10 former FBI senior executives, including former Terrorist Screening Center Director Timothy Healy, FBI assistant directors Kevin Brock and Chris Swecker, and Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, wrote Congress stating this crisis is “the most pernicious ever to menace the U.S.,” stating, “Military-aged men from across the globe, many from countries or regions not friendly to the United States are landing in waves on our soil by the thousands — not by splashing ashore from a ship or parachuting from a plane but rather by foot across a border that has been accurately advertised around the world as largely unprotected and with ready access granted.”

Imported poverty, devastated cities, slavery and drug devastation is now amplified with a real national security risk. Their letter went on to state “In its modern history, the U.S. has never suffered an invasion of the homeland, and yet one is unfolding now. It is stark to say so, but having a large number of young males now within our borders who could begin attacking gatherings of unarmed citizens, in imitation of 10/7 (The Hamas attack on Israel) and at the behest of a foreign terror group, must be considered a distinct possibility,” the officials wrote. This is an invasion.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have told us the border is secure, while we watched massive waves of people ride the trains, rush the fences, and walk into our country. They are either delusional or untruthful, but either way the administration is untrustworthy. Texas, no longer willing to sit idly by and watch its state destroyed, sent its National Guard to erect barriers and concertina wire, turning away migrants. Federal Border Patrol agents cleared the barriers and escorted migrants through. Frustrated, Texas barred them from the border area.

Biden sought and obtained a temporary ruling from the Supreme Court that Texas had to allow federal agents to remove the barriers, and we now stand on the precipice of a constitutional crisis. Section IV, Article 4, of the Constitution specifies that the U.S. shall protect each state against invasion. Clearly, our federal government has utterly failed to do so, and accordingly, Article 1 Section 10 Clause 3 of the Constitution’s State Self-Defense verbiage guarantees states the sovereign power to defend their citizenry from an imminent danger should the federal government be unable, or unwilling, to defend it. Twenty-five states have signed a joint statement pledging solidarity with Texas, some sending their national guardsmen, and caravans of state troopers are on their way to help. They intend to stop the invasion at the border, and ostensibly stop federal agents from allowing them through. When half the state governments defy the federal government invoking the constitution and declaring an invasion, you should pay attention. A lot of attention.

Some on the left will provide platitudes about compromise and debate, ignoring the fact that our federal government is ignoring and breaking existing law. We already had those debates and adopted laws, which the Biden administration blatantly disregarded and circumvented. They say if we pass a new compromise the border will be secure but few trust Washington D.C., and there is no excuse for failing to enforce existing laws.

Millions of Americans have watched in helpless horror as our country is overwhelmed. The genius of the founders was that they gave great power to the states, and to us, “We The People.” We hold sacred our laws, Supreme Court rulings, and due process, but clearly the states are no longer willing to sit idly by and watch a dysfunctional federal government abandon our country. If they won’t protect us, the states will.

